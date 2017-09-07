Airlines begin to cancel flights in and out of Tampa ahead of Hurricane Irma
Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Tampa International Airport for Saturday and Sunday. Frontier Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Tampa Internatoinal Airport for Sunday and Monday.
WTSP 6:50 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
