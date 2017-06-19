Allegiant adds four new routes at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Two sisters claim Allegiant kicked them off of a flight that might have let them see their father one last time after one of them changed her seat to comfort the other. WTSP photo

Allegiant Air is set to announce 28 new routes and three new destinations on Tuesday.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will add four new routes, including:

Milwaukee: Begins Oct. 13

Norfolk, Va.: Begins Oct. 4

Ogdensburg, N.Y.: Begins Nov. 16

Phoenix-Mesa: Begins Nov. 15 (seasonal)

The expansion will put three more cities on Allegiant’s route map. Flights from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast will begin Aug. 30. Allegiant’s service at two other new cities – Milwaukee and Norfolk, Va. – will start in the fall.

Go to Allegiant’s website for more information.

