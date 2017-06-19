WTSP
Allegiant adds four new routes at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:38 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

Allegiant Air is set to announce 28 new routes and three new destinations on Tuesday.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will add four new routes, including:

  • Milwaukee: Begins Oct. 13
  • Norfolk, Va.: Begins Oct. 4
  • Ogdensburg, N.Y.: Begins Nov. 16
  • Phoenix-Mesa: Begins Nov. 15 (seasonal)

The expansion will put three more cities on Allegiant’s route map. Flights from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast will begin Aug. 30. Allegiant’s service at two other new cities – Milwaukee and Norfolk, Va. – will start in the fall.

