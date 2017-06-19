Allegiant adds four new routes at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Allegiant Air is set to announce 28 new routes and three new destinations on Tuesday.
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will add four new routes, including:
- Milwaukee: Begins Oct. 13
- Norfolk, Va.: Begins Oct. 4
- Ogdensburg, N.Y.: Begins Nov. 16
- Phoenix-Mesa: Begins Nov. 15 (seasonal)
The expansion will put three more cities on Allegiant’s route map. Flights from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast will begin Aug. 30. Allegiant’s service at two other new cities – Milwaukee and Norfolk, Va. – will start in the fall.
