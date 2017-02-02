American Air opens first ticketing office in Havana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amid veiled threats from President Trump that he would roll back the normalization process with Cuba that began under the Obama administration, American Airlines has taken a big step and opened its first ticketing office on the island.

The new office is located in the World Trade Center complex in the upscale Miramar neighborhood of Havana

On Wednesday, for the first time, Cubans were are to purchase tickets directly from the airline, bypassing the expensive and cumbersome charter system that dominated travel for over 20 years.

Delta Airlines opened their ticketing office in Havana last December.

CBS Miami