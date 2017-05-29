Basic economy fare pitfalls

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

If you're flying this summer-- you need to watch out for something that could burn you, like it did me.



Most major airlines have started offering something called a basic economy fare.

It's cheaper than coach, but not by much.

That's why I didn't notice I had anything different from a regular ticket when I bought this basic economy deal.

The details are somewhere in the fine print, and c'mon, who reads that?

That's why I wanted to expose what a basic economy fare does and does not get you:

First, no full-size carry-ons are allowed! You can't bring one. But I needed to bring a carry-on bag, and I didn't want to check a bag. No problem! I thought. I'll just do that thing they're always trying to get you to do...where you pay $35 more to move into a better seat, right? WRONG.

Next, no upgrades are allowed!

I called the airline and the agent said even though I was offering to pay more money, he could not change a basic economy fare to a regular coach ticket, for any price, or any reason. You just have to buy a new ticket.

NO REFUNDS. NO EXCHANGES. NO CHANGES.

You cannot print a boarding pass OR get a seat assignment AHEAD OF TIME.

It's like going back in time to 1980. Unless you check a bag, for a fee of $25, you have to GO TO THE AIRPORT AND wait in line to get a printed ticket, from a ticketing agent, ON the day of your flight. So, I checked a bag- for $25 each way.

Regardless of when you check in, you will automatically board in the last boarding group and you can't choose your seat. Get ready to sit in the last row next to the bathroom, like I did. Hey, at least you don't have to worry about fitting your bag in the overhead bin--remember, you had to check it!

And finally, the most ironic part of the basic economy fare -- it probably won't save you a dime.

It's about 40 dollars cheaper than a standard coach fare.

So just add your 50 dollars round trip baggage fee, and you not only didn't save...You paid *more,* and you got less.



