Bye-bye, LOVE: Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs

HILADELPHIA (AP) — It's the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia's LOVE sculpture before it goes away for repairs.
The city has a number of Valentine's Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.
The region's main transit agency will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.
The sculpture has been on a plaza next to City Hall for about a year while its permanent home across the street gets a multimillion-dollar renovation. It will be out of the public's view for a few months, starting Wednesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs