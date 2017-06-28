Carnival Cruise ship to sail from Tampa to Cuba despite policy change

Cruise ship (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line will send its first of 12 cruise ships from Tampa to Cuba on Thursday.

It’s been about two months since Royal Caribbean’s first voyage to Havana.

So far, little has changed on travels to the island nation since President Donald Trump announced policy changes between the U.S. and Cuba.

