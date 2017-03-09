Cross-Bay Ferry able to reimburse government partners

The Cross-Bay Ferry. Photo: Octavio Jones/The Tampa Bay Times

So far, so good for the Cross-Bay Ferry.

The six-month pilot project for the boat connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties via Tampa Bay was a success, enough so that project managers are able to fulfill a promise of reimubursing the local governmental agencies that helped make it possible.

The cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as the two counties, will receive the outlay they provided to get the project started.

To learn more about the service itself and buy tickets, click here.

