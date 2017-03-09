WTSP
Close

Cross-Bay Ferry able to reimburse government partners

10News Staff , WTSP 12:25 AM. EST March 10, 2017

So far, so good for the Cross-Bay Ferry.

The six-month pilot project for the boat connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties via Tampa Bay was a success, enough so that project managers are able to fulfill a promise of reimubursing the local governmental agencies that helped make it possible.

The cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as the two counties, will receive the outlay they provided to get the project started.

For more on the story, read this recap from our coverage partners at the Tampa Bay Times, and this from the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

To learn more about the service itself and buy tickets, click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Does the Cross-Bay Ferry service have a future?

WTSP

Mixed reaction to Cross-Bay Ferry ridership stats

WTSP

Gulfport Councilman calls Cross Bay Ferry "Ferry Tale"

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories