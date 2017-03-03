Cruise ship misses 2 ports due to technical issues

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2010 Getty Images)

MIAMI -- One of Carnival's largest cruise ships is headed back to Miami after several engines breaks-- causing it to miss two ports-- and now the ship is running on only one engine.

CruiseBe says the ship was scheduled to return to the Port of Miami on Sunday morning, but the people onboard have not had a response on the situation of the Splendor and it's unclear when exactly they will return since it's running on one engine.

According to Cruise Technology, The 14-deck ship is diesel-electric powered using six Wartsila diesel engines and has a power output of 63,400kW-- allowing it to travel at 22kt.

Travelers booked on the next cruise through the Splendor received an email about the iseue saying, "It is uncertain what impact this may have on the itinerary for your upcoming cruise. However, we expect to have more information by tomorrow evening and will provide you another update by 6:00 p.m."

