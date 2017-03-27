Cunard plans another epic 107-night, 30-port around-the-world cruise

(Photo: Peter Knego)

Cunard is planning another epic around-the-world cruise that will include stops at more than 30 ports on six continents.

The 107-night voyage on the 2,014-passenger Queen Victoria will kick off on Jan. 10, 2019 in Southampton, England and end in the same port on April 27, 2019.

The Queen Victoria will follow a westerly route around the globe that starts with a trans-Atlantic sailing to Bermuda and Fort Lauderdale before stops in the Caribbean and a transit through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean. From there, the ship will sail along the West Coast of Mexico to San Francisco and then cross the Pacific to Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.

Additional calls will explore parts of Asia including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam as well as Sri Lanka and the Seychelles. Following visits to South Africa and Namibia, the ship will head north to the Canary Islands before returning to Southampton.

Overnight stays are planned for San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong and Cape Town.

Cunard pioneered the concept of around-the-world voyages nearly a century ago and has offered dozens of the trips over the years.

The 2019 sailing will open for bookings on Tuesday with fares for the full trip starting at $17,579 per person, based on double occupancy. Fares for passengers who board the sailing in Fort Lauderdale start at $15,799.

Cunard recently announced that the Queen Victoria will undergo a significant makeover later this year.

USA TODAY