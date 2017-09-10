Eerie radar image shows planes avoiding Florida

(Photo: Flight Aware)

KUSA - As Hurricane Irma does its worst on Florida, those who didn't evacuate may notice a few hundred less planes in the sky.

Although it's assumed planes and pilots would divert away from Florida, this image is still powerful. A few hundred miles north in the metro Atlanta area, flights are still busy as ever.

Amazing....This is the current image from @flightaware over Florida. Not a single plane in the sky, thanks to #Irma #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/64zrALqXxg — First Coast News (@FCN2go) September 10, 2017

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

Flight cancellations extend into Monday, with more than 12,500 nixed already.

Disruptions had also spilled over into Georgia and other states in the Southeast. Savannah’s airport, for example, said airlines had canceled all flights there by Saturday evening.

The entire state of Florida was believed to be in Irma's path, and the storm made its second landfall on the state's Gulf coast on Sunday.

The storm made landfall on the Florida Keys early Sunday, but Florida's eastern coast was far from spared from the almost 400-mile-wide storm. In Miami, high winds snapped construction cranes and water swept down streets like rivers. In Palm Bay, 175 miles to the north, a tornado destroyed six mobile homes.

A state of emergency was declared by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday for the state's 159 counties.

© 2017 KUSA-TV