Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

A woman and her two children watch a Finnair passenger plane arrive at Tegel Airport on Oct. 17, 2011, in Berlin. (Photo: Sean Gallup, Getty Images)

In a bizarre Friday-the-13th coincidence, a flight bearing the number of the beast went straight to HEL.

Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen (CPH) and flew directly to Helsinki (HEL) on Friday.

The flight took off at 1:18 p.m. (13:18 military time) local time, according to Flightaware. The flight landed at HEL at 3:53 p.m. Helsinki time.

The same number Flight 666 landed in Helsinki on Friday the 13th in January.

It may be less of a coincidence and more of a brilliant move by someone (who needs a raise) in Finnair's scheduling department. Either way, it's a fascinating alignment of oddities.

Next on the agenda: Dig through the list of ticketed passengers to find out if anyone named Jason was on Flight 666 on Friday the 13th.

Information from a WFAA story in January contributed to this piece.

