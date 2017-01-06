Shooting impacts operations at Tampa International

The deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday is impacting security and operations at Tampa International Airport.

Passengers know their hassles are nothing compared to the heartbreak in Fort Lauderdale, but Friday was still a long day for many in the Bay area. Two domestic flights and five international flights heading to Fort Lauderdale had to be diverted to Tampa. And of course, there was plenty more security.

Some passengers TIA couldn't hold back their frustrations.

“I lose my time here,” one passenger shouted at a Spirit Airlines employee.

“I don’t know what to tell you, ma’am,” the worker replied.

“Are you going to give me a new ticket to New York back,” the passenger asked before walking away and bursting into tears.

Canceled, delayed and diverted flights stranded hundreds at TIA.

“They tell us as we were about to land, ‘There is a security problem in Fort Lauderdale.’ It’s complete silence. You could hear a pin drop,” said New York passenger Deidra Varona. She was heading to Fort Lauderdale to see her daughter.

Travelers learned of the deadly shooting once on the ground and know they could've been right there.

"Just think about it happening in an airport, where you wouldn't think with all the security. We're really scared," said passenger Sharmaine Hall.

Hours after passengers should have landed in Fort Lauderdale, many boarded buses to ride there instead.

Others heading elsewhere were rerouted.

“My plane (to Tampa) is stuck in Fort Lauderdale, and my flight got canceled, so now I'm on standby for Denver trying to get to Reno,” said passenger Stephanie Barrett.

With an increased threat level, TIA travelers were seeing more officers patrolling the airport with assault rifles out and K-9s searching arriving baggage.

Passengers say it's needed.

“Definitely more security, yes. Anyone can just get their bags off, grab whatever is in it, and obviously cause chaos,” Barrett said.

TIA told 10News that there's also security the public can't see. We asked if the shooting will prompt changes securing the unsecured areas like ticketing and baggage

“Security is something we always take under review, and we are always, as an airport, anyone of our airports in the country, always looking to improve. We will see what comes out of this,” said John Tiliacos, TIA Vice President of Operations and Customer Service.

Security expert Dan O’Shea told 10News, “There’s always seams and gaps that can be exploited and that’s exactly what these groups are doing. They’re going to test our systems, our security protocols, and that’s constantly going to happen.

"That’s the challenge we have living in a free and open society. How do we not lock down everything that we’re absolutely protected, because that’s never going to have a perfect security situation,” he said.

“This is the biggest fear of all the law enforcement professional I meet with and talk to. It’s now the lone wolf attacks. One gunman (Friday), look what it did. It interrupted international travel, 2,500 flights canceled. Think of that impact.

"And of course the bad guys, they’re learning, they’re watching. Where they’re successful, you’re going to see more of this. And it’s not copycats per say. They’re probing and where they’re successful, you’re going to see it again and again.

"Everyone has to be in a defensive posture, because we cannot rely on military personnel, law enforcement alone. Everyone has to be part of this new security solution as well."

