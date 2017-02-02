Frontier Airlines adding 10 non-stop routes this spring

Frontier Airlines announced 10 nonstop routes this week as part of an effort to connect the dots between cities already on its route map.
The routes were spread across a number of cities, though several received multiple new routes. Cleveland landed the most from Tuesday's announcement, with Frontier revealing four non-stop routes for the Ohio city.
Other airports receiving multiple new routes were Cincinnati (3), San Diego (3), Austin (2) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (2). Six airports each received one route in the announcement; they were Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, New York LaGuardia, San Antonio and Washington Dulles.
Scroll down for a complete breakdown of Frontier’s 10 newly announced routes:
Austin-Washington Dulles
Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)
Austin-San Diego
Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)
Cincinnati-San Diego
Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)
Cincinnati-New York LaGuardia
Daily flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)
Cincinnati-Minneapolis/St. Paul
Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A319)
Cleveland-Charlotte
Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)
Cleveland-Minneapolis/St. Paul
Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A319)
Cleveland-Houston Bush Intercontinental
Four weekly flights begin May 22 (Airbus A320)
Cleveland-San Diego
Four weekly flights begin May 22 (Airbus A320)
San Antonio-Chicago O’Hare
Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)
