Frontier Airlines adding 10 non-stop routes this spring

Frontier Airlines to inaugurate service to Punta Gorda Airport in the fall, joining Allegiant Air at the airport 20 miles north of Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo: Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines announced 10 nonstop routes this week as part of an effort to connect the dots between cities already on its route map.

The routes were spread across a number of cities, though several received multiple new routes. Cleveland landed the most from Tuesday's announcement, with Frontier revealing four non-stop routes for the Ohio city.

Other airports receiving multiple new routes were Cincinnati (3), San Diego (3), Austin (2) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (2). Six airports each received one route in the announcement; they were Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, New York LaGuardia, San Antonio and Washington Dulles.

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of Frontier’s 10 newly announced routes:

Austin-Washington Dulles

Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)

Austin-San Diego

Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)

Cincinnati-San Diego

Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)

Cincinnati-New York LaGuardia

Daily flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)

Cincinnati-Minneapolis/St. Paul

Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A319)

Cleveland-Charlotte

Four weekly flights begin April 21 (Airbus A320)

Cleveland-Minneapolis/St. Paul

Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A319)

Cleveland-Houston Bush Intercontinental

Four weekly flights begin May 22 (Airbus A320)

Cleveland-San Diego

Four weekly flights begin May 22 (Airbus A320)

San Antonio-Chicago O’Hare

Three weekly flights begin April 23 (Airbus A320)

(© 2017 WTSP)