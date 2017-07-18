WTSP
Frontier announces 11 new routes from Tampa

10News Staff , WTSP 3:06 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

TAMPA -- Frontier Airlines announced 11 new routes from Tampa International Airport.

The new cities:

  • Buffalo, NY
  • Colorado Springs, CO
  • Columbus, OH
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Kansas City, MO
  • Long Island, NY
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Nashville, TN
  • Providence, RI
  • St. Louis, MO

The flights will begin in the fall of 2017. Flights start around $44. To book a flight, visit FlyFrontier.com.

 

