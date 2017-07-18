Frontier announces 11 new routes from Tampa

TAMPA -- Frontier Airlines announced 11 new routes from Tampa International Airport.
The new cities:
- Buffalo, NY
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Columbus, OH
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Kansas City, MO
- Long Island, NY
- Milwaukee, WI
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Nashville, TN
- Providence, RI
- St. Louis, MO
The flights will begin in the fall of 2017. Flights start around $44. To book a flight, visit FlyFrontier.com.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs