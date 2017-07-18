Frontier announces 11 new routes from Tampa

(Photo: Frontier)

TAMPA -- Frontier Airlines announced 11 new routes from Tampa International Airport.

The new cities:

Buffalo, NY

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbus, OH

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, MO

Long Island, NY

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nashville, TN

Providence, RI

St. Louis, MO

The flights will begin in the fall of 2017. Flights start around $44. To book a flight, visit FlyFrontier.com.

