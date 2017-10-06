Frontier offering new flight destinations out of TIA

(Photo: Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines announced they are launching 12 non-stop flights from Tampa to new destinations-- including Colorado Springs-- a new destination for Tampa International Airport.

In a press release Frontier said the new service will have fares as low as $29.

List of the new destinations:

-Buffalo

-Columbus

-Indianapolis

-Islip

-Colorado Springs

-Kansas City

-Milwaukee

-Minneapolis

-Nashville

-Providence

-St. Louis

To book a flight, visit flyfrontier.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV