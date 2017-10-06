Frontier offering new flight destinations out of TIA

Frontier Airlines announced they are launching 12 non-stop flights from Tampa to new destinations-- including Colorado Springs-- a new destination for Tampa International Airport.
In a press release Frontier said the new service will have fares as low as $29.
List of the new destinations:
-Buffalo
-Columbus
-Indianapolis
-Islip
-Colorado Springs
-Kansas City
-Milwaukee
-Minneapolis
-Nashville
-Providence
-St. Louis
