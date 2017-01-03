How common is drunk piloting?

When you fly, you bet your luggage is checked. But who is checking your pilots' sobriety?

A pilot in Canada was arrested after being found passed out in the cockpit over the weekend. His blood alcohol tested several times higher than the legal limit.

Just last week, surveillance video of an Indonesian pilot stumbling through the security line surfaced. That pilot was arrested after passengers panicked when the announcements over the loudspeaker were slurred.

"Unfortunately there isn't a good (detection) system," said Keith Benson, a retired commercial pilot.

Benson says it's often left up to the crew or Transportation Security Administration to recognize a pilot who should be grounded.

"It's a terrible combination. Any slight impairment at all can have tragic results," Benson said.

Fortunately, it's a rare occurrence. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, over 12,000 random alcohol tests were given to U.S. pilots in 2015. Only 10 pilots failed.

Pilots are also held to a much stricter standard than drivers when it comes to alcohol. The legal limit for pilots is .04 percent, which is half the legal blood alcohol content for drivers.

The FAA also states no pilot may fly within eight hours after consuming alcohol.

