Cruises a new option for traveling to Cuba

Photo: Carnival Cruise Lines

TAMPA — If you've been thinking about a trip to Cuba, there's a new option.

Carnival Cruise Lines has announced the addition of a brand new cruise aboard “Paradise,” departing from the Port of Tampa. It will be the largest U.S. cruise ship ever to dock in Cuba.

And in December, Southwest Airlines became the latest carrier to offer non-stop service to Havana from Tampa.

So just how difficult is it to purchase a ticket? We tried booking on both Southwest and Carnival.

The online purchase was just like booking any other trip, with a non-refundable ticket on Southwest running $205.56.

But after we paid, the airline sent us to a link listing some other requirements. Since tourism to Cuba is technically still banned by the U.S. government, you have to agree to travel for one of 12 reasons, such as educational purposes or support of the Cuban people.

There is no paperwork involved but you'll be required to select one of those 12 categories when you go to check-in for your flight. You also need to apply for a visa.

Southwest sends you to a link where it's recommended you reserve your visa in advance for $50. You can also purchase at the airport, and then you're on your way.

The second option is the cruise ship, recommended by some travel experts because hotel rooms are filling up fast and can often be overbooked. On a cruise, you stay on the ship itself, so that's not an issue.

Purchasing a cruise ticket to Cuba works the same way as a plane ticket but they tend to be a little pricier than other Caribbean destinations.

An interior cabin cruise for September ran $998.68, so if you’re planning a trip, save up. Also keep in mind U.S. credit cards are almost never accepted in Cuba, so be prepared to have enough cash on hand to last the entire trip.

The new Carnival cruises to Cuba will begin this June.

(© 2017 WTSP)