Thinkstock

When you think of your dream vacation, what do you imagine?

You may think of luxurious destination spots and houses, beautiful landscapes, along with plenty of 'Instagrammable' moments.

One job is offering this, plus more. It is willing to pay for it.

Third Home is offering one person to travel the world while staying at up to 12 multi-million dollar homes along the way.

The job totes the actual title 'Best Job on the Planet.'

The biggest requirement for the job? Experience with social media, blogging or vlogging through words, pictures, and videos and an appreciation for the finer things.

The position pays $10,000 a month for three months. It even allows the applicant to take along a friend; however, the company will not pay for their traveling costs.

So, do you have what it takes to be a luxury connoisseur?

Get ready to film a one-minute video explaining what makes you the perfect candidate for the job. The email to send the application is only fitting: bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com.

Applications are due by March 30, so make sure to send it in soon!

© 2017 WTSP-TV