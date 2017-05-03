Israeli airline to resume Miami flights after 9-year absence

MIAMI (AP) - Israel's national airline will soon resume flights to Florida after an almost decade absence.
El Al Israel Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin three weekly non-stop flights between Tel Aviv and Miami International Airport starting in November.
El Al canceled service between the cities in 2008. El Al currently serves New York, Newark, Los Angeles and Boston in the United States.
© 2017 Associated Press
