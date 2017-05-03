WTSP
Close

Israeli airline to resume Miami flights after 9-year absence

AP , WTSP 4:14 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - Israel's national airline will soon resume flights to Florida after an almost decade absence.

El Al Israel Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin three weekly non-stop flights between Tel Aviv and Miami International Airport starting in November.

El Al canceled service between the cities in 2008. El Al currently serves New York, Newark, Los Angeles and Boston in the United States.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories