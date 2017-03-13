More evidence that Florida's tourism industry could be at risk

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Evidence of a “Trump Slump” in international tourism to the United States appears to mount. With it, concern in Florida that if the trend continues, the state’s top industry and one of its major tax revenue sources may be a risk.

The U.S. Travel Association says members are reporting canceled reservations since Pesident Trump's election, saying in a statement that there are "mounting signs" of "a broad chilling effect on demand for international travel to the United States.

Travel searches to the U.S are down in 102 of 122 countries, and the Global Business Travelers Association reported $185 million in lost bookings to the U.S. amid airport protests over Mr. Trump’s first travel ban in January.

Emirates Airlines alone said the pace of its bookings fell 35 percent, and New York City just lowered its 2017 travel forecast by 300,000 international visitors, its first drop since 2008.

