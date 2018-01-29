New Carnival cruise line calls Tampa home

(Courtesy of Carnival)

TAMPA -- The Carnival Miracle arrived at Port Tampa Bay Saturday to become the second year-round ship by the cruise line to call make this its home port.

The 2,124-passenger cruise ship is joining Carnival’s other Tampa-based ship, the 2,052-passenger Carnival Paradise. Together, the two vessels will carry a total of 280,000 passengers from Tampa annually, representing a tenfold increase from when the line launched service at Port Tampa Bay in 1994. Add in Carnival’s Holland America ship at Tampa and that number swells to 320,000 passengers a year.

“The Miracle kicks off seven-day cruises from Tampa which doubles capacity at the port, showing our commitment to our relationship with Tampa,” Carnival’s President Christine Duffy said in a phone interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

CONTINUE READING ON THE TAMPA BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL

Tampa Bay Business Journal