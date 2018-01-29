New Carnival cruise line calls Tampa home

TAMPA -- The Carnival Miracle arrived at Port Tampa Bay Saturday to become the second year-round ship by the cruise line to call make this its home port.
The 2,124-passenger cruise ship is joining Carnival’s other Tampa-based ship, the 2,052-passenger Carnival Paradise. Together, the two vessels will carry a total of 280,000 passengers from Tampa annually, representing a tenfold increase from when the line launched service at Port Tampa Bay in 1994. Add in Carnival’s Holland America ship at Tampa and that number swells to 320,000 passengers a year.
“The Miracle kicks off seven-day cruises from Tampa which doubles capacity at the port, showing our commitment to our relationship with Tampa,” Carnival’s President Christine Duffy said in a phone interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
CONTINUE READING ON THE TAMPA BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
Tampa Bay Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs