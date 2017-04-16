Proposed transit system takes you from Orlando to Miami in 26 minutes

Hyperloop One , a Los Angeles company owned by tech mogul Elon Musk, is a vacuum-sealed tube with pods. Hyperloop One

Many of us can’t get to work in 26 minutes in the same city. Imagine getting from Orlando to Miami in that amount of time.

The tube-based travel you might have heard about is not a rumor. Hyperloop One, a Los Angeles company owned by tech mogul Elon Musk, is a vacuum-sealed tube with pods.

Travelers would hop in and zoom with speeds up above 700 miles per hour to their destination.

This new mode of transportation could be traveling to the Sunshine State as a part of a Hyperloop One line competition. After more than 2,600 submissions, the company narrowed it to 11 finalists with proposed routes.

One of them is Team Hyperloop Florida taking you from Orlando to Miami. There’s a Midwest route from Chicago to Pittsburgh and Rocky Mountain loop going from Denver to Houston.

"What we're talking about is not just speed, but packetized transport," said Nick Early, SVP global field operations for Hyperloop One

"Full autonomous transport. Direct to destination. Every vehicle or pod only goes to its destination and it can be for people, it can be for freight, it can be for cars.”

Hyperloop One hosted a “Vision in America” event in Washington, D.C., last week, addressing some questions you might have, like what about safety?

"It’s over 900 scenarios that we have to be able to meet. We’re actually because we are designing the technology, we are designing the technology to meet the safety case," Earle said.

What about working with the federal government?

"It’s gonna be very important for the government to maintain this sort of balance between making sure safety is at the top of the list, but also making sure that it’s not closing the door to technology and innovation," said Anthony Foxx, former U.S. transportation secretary.

The speedy transit system won’t be zipping here anytime soon. The 11 American proposals will compete with 24 others around the world. Three will eventually be chosen for testing. No timeline on when that will happen.

Currently, the company is building a two-mile test track in Nevada and expected to host a public trial in June.

