SeaWorld Orlando announces entertainment for Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld kicks off its brand new Seven Seas Food Festival on February 11. (Photo: SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)

ORLANDO -- A diverse group of entertainers ranging from comedy to disco was announced for Sea World's brand new Seven Seas Food Festival.

The events take place on Saturdays starting February 11 to March 13. Guests will be able to enjoy the entertainment while eating and drinking their way around the park.

More than 60 dishes will be available to visitors as well as a deep selection of international and domestic craft beers. To find the complete list of dishes at this link.

The price of the entertainment is included with park admission, but SeaWorld Pass Members can get reserved concert seating during a presale which starts on Jan. 19. Click here for more information.

Here is the initial list of performers, with more to be added soon:

Lynyrd Skynyrd, February 11.

Lee Brice, Feb. 18.

Bill Engvall, Feb. 25.

Styx, March 4.

Justin Moore, Mar. 11.

ZZ Top, Mar. 18.

Phillip Phillips, Mar. 25.

To be announced, April 1.

Village People, Apr. 8.

Commodores, Apr. 15.

Oscar D'Leon, Apr. 22.

Olga Taon, Apr. 29.

Grupo Mania, May 6.

TBA, May 13.

