Snow forces airlines to cancel 1,900 flights for Thursday

Airlines had already canceled nearly 2,000 flights for Thursday and nearly all were waiving change fees as a fast-moving winter storm threatened to bring heavy snow to portions of the Northeast.

The storm was forecast to swipe a large area of the Northeast, possibly snarling flights at airports from Pennsylvania and New Jersey north into New York state and coastal New England. The airports in the Baltimore-Washington metro area also could be affected as forecasts called for rain changing to snow, though conditions were not expected to be as bad as to the north.

Ahead of the storm, airlines moved to preemptively cancel flights to avoid keeping crews and planes snowed in by the storm. By using such a tactic, carriers then aim for a quick restart once the weather passes and airports are able to clear snow from runways and taxiways. In the past, some airlines' operations have been snarled by trying to operate close to the storm's arrival -- sometimes leaving fliers stranded in planes or overnight in terminals. As of 4:50 p.m. ET, more 1,995 flights have been canceled nationwide, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

JetBlue had grounded more than 585 flights -- nearly 60% of its entire Thursday schedule -- by early Wednesday afternoon. JetBlue’s two busiest hubs – New York JFK and Boston – were each expected to get a half-foot of snow or more, according to the latest forecasts. It appeared as though JetBlue might halt all or most of its schedules at both airports Thursday.

American, which also has multiple hubs in the storm’s path, grounded more than 300 “mainline” flights for Thursday and another 450 on its regional affiliates, according to spokesman Ross Feinstein.

American’s hubs at Philadelphia, New York JFK and New York LaGuardia each were expected to get significant snow. That would be all but certain to snarl flights at the delay-prone airports, each of which experience disruptions even in minor weather events. American also operates a hub at Washington’s Reagan National Airport, where rain is expected to switch to snow early Thursday.

Southwest had canceled about 255 of its Thursday flights -- or about 6% of its daily schedule -- as of 4:50 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware's count. United had grounded about 215 of its mainline flights for Thursday, though cancellations on its regional affiliates could double that total.

Delta showed a smaller number of preemptive mainline cancellations as of 4:30 p.m., according to the FlightAware data. However, a number of regional affiliates that fly for Delta showed ballooning cancellations, indicating at least some of Delta's regional Delta Connection flights were likely affected.

Overall, cancellation tallies appeared likely grow as the storm forecast becomes more certain.

Nearly all big airlines flying to airports in the storm’s path were waiving change fees.

