Southwest announces direct flights from Tampa to San Diego

A Southwest Airlines plan sits on the tarmac (Photo: Daniel Slim, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday the company will offer new nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to San Diego International Airport starting next year.

The direct flights begin on Jan. 8, 2018.

Late last year Tampa airport officials listed San Diego as one of nine top domestic markets they planned to target for new service, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Thursday’s news comes two months after Tampa airport officials announced the return of service to Salt Lake City via Delta.

A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the announcement.

We’re extending our schedule through March 7, 2018 and adding a new route between San Diego and Tampa! https://t.co/2uLbva0D0P — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 22, 2017

