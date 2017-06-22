WTSP
Southwest announces direct flights from Tampa to San Diego

Mark Bergin, WTSP 11:45 AM. EDT June 22, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday the company will offer new nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to San Diego International Airport starting next year.

The direct flights begin on Jan. 8, 2018.

Late last year Tampa airport officials listed San Diego as one of nine top domestic markets they planned to target for new service, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Thursday’s news comes two months after Tampa airport officials announced the return of service to Salt Lake City via Delta.

A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the announcement.

