A Southwest flight from Tampa to Nashville was diverted Friday morning because of engine problems.

Southwest flight 1694 left Tampa International airport at 7:14 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Nashville. The plane was diverted and landed in Atlanta at 8:45 a.m.

A spokesperson with Southwest says there was issues with one of the aircraft engines. The pilot decided to delcare an emergency to have air traffic crews inspect the plane.

Tere are no reports of injuries.

The airline is working with 129 customers to get them back on their way to Nashville.

Squawk 7700: Southwest Airlines flight #WN1694 from Tampa to Nashville safely diverted to Atlanta (ATL) - reason currently unknown pic.twitter.com/xOzwOoEBDm — Breaking Flight News (@FlightBreaking) May 12, 2017

