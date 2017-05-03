Spend the night inside the 'Christmas Story' house

(Photo: Ryan C Haidet, WKYC-TV, Cleveland)

CLEVELAND — Christmas has arrived early!

Fans of the 1983 holiday hit A Christmas Story now have the opportunity to spend the night inside the film’s iconic house.

Reservations for the home at 3159 W. 11th St. in the Tremont neighborhood are available year-round starting June 1.

The home can accommodate up to six people at a time, with a starting rate of $495 per night. Pricing will vary by season, according to A Christmas Story House and Museum.

Overnight guests will have full access to the home an hour after public tours close until 9 a.m. the following morning.

Sleeping arrangements are in the third-floor loft with Ralphie and Randy's twin beds, a queen bed and queen sleeper sofa. The loft also has a kitchen, bathroom and living room, the museum said.

According to the museum, there is no minimum-stay requirements, except for when the house is closed for holidays which will require a two-night minimum. When the house is closed, guests will have full access to the home, the museum said.



This isn't the first time guests will be able to spend the night in the house used in the movie starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie and Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon as his parents.

A few years ago, fans bid for a chance to spend two nights in the house.

For availability and to book a stay, email stay@achristmasstoryhouse.com, or call 216-298-4919 ext. 1017.

Just don’t shoot your eye out.

