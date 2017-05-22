Study finds Wawa has Florida's cleanest gas station restrooms

A woman fills her car with gas at a Wawa gas station in Woodbridge, Va., on Jan. 5, 2016. (Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

GasBuddy released its top-rated gas station restrooms in every state on Thursday.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa had the cleanest bathrooms in Florida, according to the study. Wawa had the cleanest restrooms in three other states too: Virginia, New Jersey and Deleware.

“Today’s customers expect more than a key attached to a hubcap or a sign informing visitors that restrooms are for ‘paying customers only’,” said GasBuddy retail trends analyst Frank Beard in a news release. “As someone who has visited more than 1,000 c-stores in 24 states, I've seen that many leading convenience stores have already separated themselves from the competition by making restroom quality a priority.”

Oklahoma-based QuikTrip had the cleanest bathroom in nine states, the most out of any other brands.

Chevron had the cleanest bathrooms in five states. Sheetz and Wawa had four states each.

According to a GasBuddy survey, 64 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears about a road trip is the need to use the restroom and not knowing when the next one will be available. Furthermore, 69 percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with less than three stars out of five.

Cleanest bathrooms in each state:

Editor’s Note: Brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis. GasBuddy collected data for the study from March 1, 2016, to April 30, 2017.

Alaska – Holiday

Alabama – MAPCO

Arizona – QuikTrip

Arkansas – Casey’s

California – Rotten Robbie

Colorado – Kum & Go

Connecticut – Cumberland Farms

DC – Exxon

Delaware – Wawa

Florida – Wawa

Georgia – QuikTrip

Hawaii – Chevron

Idaho – Chevron

Illinois – Kelley’s Market

Indiana – Casey’s

Iowa – QuikTrip

Kansas – QuikTrip

Kentucky – Thorntons

Louisiana – RaceTrac

Maine – Irving

Maryland – Sheetz

Massachusetts – Pride

Michigan – Holiday

Minnesota – KwikTrip

Mississippi – Murphy USA

Missouri – QuikTrip

Montana – Sinclair

Nebraska – Kwik Shop

Nevada – Chevron

New Hampshire – Irving

New Jersey – Wawa

New Mexico – Chevron

New York – Nice N’ Easy

North Carolina – QuikTrip

North Dakota – Cenex

Ohio – Sheetz

Oklahoma – QuikTrip

Oregon – Chevron

Pennsylvania – Sheetz

Rhode Island – Cumberland Farms

South Carolina – QuikTrip

South Dakota – Conoco

Tennessee – Speedway

Texas – QuikTrip

Utah – Holiday Oil

Vermont – Irving

Virginia – Wawa

Washington – Mobil

West Virginia – Sheetz

Wisconsin – Kwik Trip

Wyoming – Maverik

Here’s some other information to know about public restrooms:

Which stall is the cleanest?

Dr. Mehmet Oz says the first stall in the bathroom. It's used least often, so it contains the lowest bacteria levels.

Which stall is the dirtiest?

Research suggests avoiding the middle stalls at all costs. People tend to choose the middle options, which psychologists call "centrality preference."

Toilet seat liners are pointless

Toilet seat liners don't do anything to protect users from E.coli or streptococcus bacteria. The skin on our behinds is already a great defensive barrier against bacteria, according to Dr. Phillip Tierno.

Public bathroom facts:

· As many as one in six cell phones might be contaminated by poo.

· 75 percent of people use their phones in the bathroom, 63 percent have answered a call, 41 percent have initiated a call and 10 percent have made an online purchase.

· 8 percent of people admit they’ve eaten in the bathroom.

· 72 percent hang the toilet paper roll where the free end comes over the top, 28 percent hang so it dangles from the bottom.

· About 25 percent of soap dispensers are covered with fecal and coliform bacteria, which could make your hands dirtier than before you washed them.

