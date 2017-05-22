Study finds Wawa has Florida's cleanest gas station restrooms

GasBuddy released its top-rated gas station restrooms in every state on Thursday.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa had the cleanest bathrooms in Florida, according to the study. Wawa had the cleanest restrooms in three other states too: Virginia, New Jersey and Deleware.
“Today’s customers expect more than a key attached to a hubcap or a sign informing visitors that restrooms are for ‘paying customers only’,” said GasBuddy retail trends analyst Frank Beard in a news release. “As someone who has visited more than 1,000 c-stores in 24 states, I've seen that many leading convenience stores have already separated themselves from the competition by making restroom quality a priority.”
Oklahoma-based QuikTrip had the cleanest bathroom in nine states, the most out of any other brands.
Chevron had the cleanest bathrooms in five states. Sheetz and Wawa had four states each.
According to a GasBuddy survey, 64 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears about a road trip is the need to use the restroom and not knowing when the next one will be available. Furthermore, 69 percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with less than three stars out of five.
Cleanest bathrooms in each state:
Editor’s Note: Brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis. GasBuddy collected data for the study from March 1, 2016, to April 30, 2017.
Alaska – Holiday
Alabama – MAPCO
Arizona – QuikTrip
Arkansas – Casey’s
California – Rotten Robbie
Colorado – Kum & Go
Connecticut – Cumberland Farms
DC – Exxon
Delaware – Wawa
Florida – Wawa
Georgia – QuikTrip
Hawaii – Chevron
Idaho – Chevron
Illinois – Kelley’s Market
Indiana – Casey’s
Iowa – QuikTrip
Kansas – QuikTrip
Kentucky – Thorntons
Louisiana – RaceTrac
Maine – Irving
Maryland – Sheetz
Massachusetts – Pride
Michigan – Holiday
Minnesota – KwikTrip
Mississippi – Murphy USA
Missouri – QuikTrip
Montana – Sinclair
Nebraska – Kwik Shop
Nevada – Chevron
New Hampshire – Irving
New Jersey – Wawa
New Mexico – Chevron
New York – Nice N’ Easy
North Carolina – QuikTrip
North Dakota – Cenex
Ohio – Sheetz
Oklahoma – QuikTrip
Oregon – Chevron
Pennsylvania – Sheetz
Rhode Island – Cumberland Farms
South Carolina – QuikTrip
South Dakota – Conoco
Tennessee – Speedway
Texas – QuikTrip
Utah – Holiday Oil
Vermont – Irving
Virginia – Wawa
Washington – Mobil
West Virginia – Sheetz
Wisconsin – Kwik Trip
Wyoming – Maverik
Here’s some other information to know about public restrooms:
Which stall is the cleanest?
Dr. Mehmet Oz says the first stall in the bathroom. It's used least often, so it contains the lowest bacteria levels.
Which stall is the dirtiest?
Research suggests avoiding the middle stalls at all costs. People tend to choose the middle options, which psychologists call "centrality preference."
Toilet seat liners are pointless
Toilet seat liners don't do anything to protect users from E.coli or streptococcus bacteria. The skin on our behinds is already a great defensive barrier against bacteria, according to Dr. Phillip Tierno.
· As many as one in six cell phones might be contaminated by poo.
· 75 percent of people use their phones in the bathroom, 63 percent have answered a call, 41 percent have initiated a call and 10 percent have made an online purchase.
· 8 percent of people admit they’ve eaten in the bathroom.
· 72 percent hang the toilet paper roll where the free end comes over the top, 28 percent hang so it dangles from the bottom.
· About 25 percent of soap dispensers are covered with fecal and coliform bacteria, which could make your hands dirtier than before you washed them.
