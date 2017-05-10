Tampa-Havana cruises will return in 2018

Empress of the Seas began sailing from Tampa to Havana last month. (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

If you aren't able to cruise this summer from Tampa to Cuba, you'll have the chance next year.

Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday that the Empress of the Seas will return in summer 2018 for cruises to Cuba.

Port Tampa Bay said the Empress of the Seas will offer four- and five-night cruises from Tampa next summer to Key West, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Havana, Cuba.

“Today’s announcement to continue summer cruises to Cuba from Tampa through 2018 is a big feather in our cap, not only for the port but for all of Tampa Bay, which is a major gateway to the Western Caribbean,” Paul Anderson, port president and CEO, said. “We are delighted to work with our partners at Royal Caribbean International for many years to come.”

The Empress of the Seas began sailing from Tampa to Cuba on April 20.

