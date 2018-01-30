Tampa International Airport sees increase in gun discoveries

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) worker screens luggage at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport had the sixth most guns seized among U.S. airports in 2017.

Transportation Security Administration officers found 97 guns at TPA last year, according to a year in review report. Ninety of the guns discovered were loaded, the report said.

It marked an increase of guns confiscated at TPA compared to the previous year. TSA agents discovered 79 guns at TPA in 2016.

Nationwide, the number of guns discovered by TSA officers has increased in 12 of the past 13 years. TSA officers discovered 3,957 guns in carry-on bags in 2017, which is an average of 10.8 firearms per day. About 84 percent of the firearms discovered were loaded.

Some 239 airports across the U.S. had a firearm discovery.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most firearms confiscated among U.S. airports for the second consecutive year.

Top 10 airports for firearm discoveries in 2017:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 245 (222 Loaded) Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 211 (165 Loaded) George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston (IAH): 142 (124 Loaded) Denver International (DEN): 118 (102 Loaded) Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX): 115 (109 Loaded) Tampa International (TPA): 97 (90 Loaded) Orlando International Airport (MCO): 94 (82 Loaded) Dallas Love Field (DAL): 93 (81 Loaded) Nashville International (BNA): 89 (71 Loaded) Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA): 75 (60 Loaded)

