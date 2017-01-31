The best cruise ship for families? It just might be one of these two

https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/

Is Disney Fantasy the best ship ever for families? Is the smaller Disney Magic a better bet? Or is there another ship from Disney or an alternate line that tops them both as the most alluring for families? Readers, we want to hear what you have to say!

In this, the sixth in our series of Cruise Ship Smackdowns, we're pitting the Fantasy and Magic against each other and also seeking suggestions for other vessels that should top our list of the most family-friendly floating resorts.

Click through the photo tours of the Fantasy and Magic in the carousels above and below, then go the comment area to tell us: Which one would you prefer for a cruise vacation -- and why?

Unveiled in 2012 and 1998, respectively, Fantasy and Magic each boast all the trappings of a major family resort, from deck-top fun zones with pools and water features to expansive interior children's areas and family-friendly entertainment. Still, as you can see in the photo tours, they are very different ships.

For starters, Fantasy is significantly larger than Magic at 130,000 tons vs 83,338 tons. Holding 2,500 passengers at double occupancy, it features one of the most innovative deck-top attractions at sea, the 765-foot-long AquaDuck "water coaster." It's home to a kiddie water slide, deck-top kiddie play area and several pools, and its insides are loaded with children's play areas, family entertainment and even an adults-only night zone called Europa. The vessel sails year-round to the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Fla.

While more than a decade older than Fantasy, Magic recently underwent a major makeover that brought such cutting-edge features as the AquaDunk, a 37-foot-tall body slide that careens over the side of the ship, as well as a new outdoor kiddie fun zone called AquaLab. It has multiple deck-top pool areas and indoor children's zones that cover almost an entire deck. More intimate than Fantasy because of its smaller size, Magic sails in Europe as well as the Caribbean. It holds 1,754 passengers at double occupancy.

