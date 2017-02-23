TripAdvisor: 7 of top 10 beaches are in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Seven of the top 10 beaches ranked as the best in the nation by a travel-ratings website are in Florida.



TripAdvisor said Wednesday in a news release that the sand at Siesta Key outside Sarasota was the best rated beach in the nation.



Other Gulf Coast beaches weren't far behind.



St. Pete Beach was number 3, followed by Clearwater Beach and Panama City Beach. Hollywood's beach in South Florida was ranked sixth, followed by Pensacola Beach and St. Augustine Beach near Jacksonville.



TripAdvisor says the rankings were based on the number and quality of the traveler reviews written on its website.

