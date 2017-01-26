Universal Orlando preps for Jimmy Fallon ride, Volcano Bay

In Wet ‘n Wild’s place, according to Universal Orlando’s blog, plans are under way for Universal’s Volcano Bay (pictured). (Photo: Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando's taking the plunge with Volcano Bay and Jimmy Fallon.

These next few months will be jam-packed for the theme park giant. After all, its first virtual line experience ride — Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon — will open April 6 at Universal Studios, and its new water theme park, Volcano Bay, will open May 25.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon (Photo: NBC)

Funny business

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon features elements from "The Tonight Show," like set pieces, desk props and suits from former hosts (Fallon is the sixth host of the late night show, for those who are wondering). Other cool things? A "Jimmy Drive" retro video game and a little dancing with Hashtag the Panda, the "Tonight Show" mascot.

"Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" is set to open at Universal Orlando in spring 2017. (Photo: Universal Orlando)

According to Universal Orlando's blog, the race course features familiar New York landmarks and a treat for the nose — the smell of New York City pizza.

With a new ride comes a new way to tackle an old challenge: Long lines at the theme park.

Universal announced Fallon's ride is its first virtual line experience ride. So guests using the Universal Orlando Resort App or kiosks can reserve a spot, walk the park and return when they're summoned — an experience similar to waiting for the buzzer to go off when there's an open table at a restaurant or bar.

While Fallon's in Orlando, he plans to tape "Tonight Show" episodes April 3-6 (the celebrity guests are TBD). It'll be the second time Fallon "took a road trip" to Florida to bring his show to Universal Orlando, instead of filming at Rockefeller Center. That happened in 2014 when the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Diagon Alley opened.

H2-Whoa!

After 39 years, Wet 'n' Wild closed Dec. 31. Founded in 1977, Wet 'n' Wild is considered to be one of America's first major water parks. News of Wet 'n' Wild's closing was announced in June 2015.

In its place is a massive undertaking by Universal Orlando, Volcano Bay, the resort's first water theme park. Construction's taking place on 53 acres near the theme park's Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Volcano Bay's highlights:

• Krakatau, the centerpiece of Volcano Bay, a 200-foot-tall fire and water volcano with waterfalls during the day and special lava effects at night. Krakatau will have waterslides inside the volcano.

• Ko'okiri Body Plunge, a 125-foot-long waterslide ride that starts with a 70-degree fall through a drop door

• Kala and Ta Nui Serpentine Body Slides

• Wave Village and Waturi Beach, where guests can lounge

• Kopiko Wai Winding River

• Rainforest Village with drop slides, raft rides and more waterslides

Universal Orlando Resort also is home to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

Media previews are planned for the opening of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon and Volcano Bay. Stay tuned.

