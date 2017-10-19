WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
78
Tampa, FL
Tampa Weather Summary: 78 degrees
Menu
WTSP Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Life
10 Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricanes and Tropical Storms
Weather Explainers
Traffic
Gas Prices
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay Lightning
College
Shows
Great Day TB
Features
Bobby Lewis On the Road
DIY
Enter to Win
Florida News
Food
Lottery
Magnify Money
Scams
School of the Week
Senior Source
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs and Internships
Meet the Team
TV Listings
#SendTo10
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.
New Floors
Art Edmonds with 50 Floor joins GDTB live in studio.
Published:
9:19 AM EDT October 19, 2017
Related Videos
Christopher King
FEATURES
Brazilian Steak house
FEATURES
SSFF
FEATURES
Mermosa
FEATURES
Art Edmonds
FEATURES
Jerome Bettis
FEATURES
New program aims to help at-risk youth in St. Petersburg
FEATURES
HFH
FEATURES
Vein Center Botox
FEATURES
Vein Center
FEATURES
Habitat Restore
FEATURES
Forgotten Angels
FEATURES
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.