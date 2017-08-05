WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
69
Tampa, FL
Menu
WTSP Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Life
10 Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricanes and Tropical Storms
Traffic
Gas Prices
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay Lightning
College
Shows
Great Day TB
Features
Bobby Lewis On the Road
DIY
Enter to Win
Florida News
Food
Lottery
Magnify Money
Scams
School of the Week
Senior Source
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs and Internships
Meet the Team
TV Listings
#SendTo10
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Teacher placed on leave for Trump pi�ata
A high school teacher in Weld County is on leave for putting President Donald Trump's photo on a pi�ata
Related Videos
Duke Energy Florida presents check to Trapnell Elementary
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Trapnell Elementary School principal speaks
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Trapnell Elementary is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
10News SOTW Powered by Duke Energy Florida: Trapnell Elementary
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
The truth about bullying
EDUCATION
Duke Energy Florida presents check to Haines City High School
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Haines City High School principal speaks
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Haines City HS is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Haines City High School is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Duke Energy Florida presents $1,000 check to Leila G. Davis Elementary
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Leila G. Davis Elementary principal speaks
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Leila G. Davis Elementary is the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy FL
SCHOOL-OF-THE-WEEK
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.