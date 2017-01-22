Close Particularly Dangerous Situation issued for the First Coast Particularly Dangerous Situation issued for the First Coast WTLV 2:35 PM. EST January 22, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Gun-shaped key almost ruins vacation Women's march in St. Pete Pasco principal dies on way to school WTSP Breaking Live Video Weather Forecast The Obama family preparing to move WX Update Weather Forecast More Stories Very dangerous storms headed to our area, historic… Jan 19, 2017, 3:47 p.m. Keep an eye on the radar today! Jul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m. 11 dead, 23 injured after storms tear through… Jan 22, 2017, 9:41 a.m.