3 storm chasers killed in Texas driving toward tornado, police say

SPUR, Texas -- Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in car crash while apparently driving toward a tornado, police said.

CBS Dallas reports that Department of Public Safety troopers say severe weather did not directly cause the crash. But the storm chasers were driving toward a tornado when one vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. There were two drivers and one passenger in the two vehicles, and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at scene.

Tornado at location now west of Spur TX.#txwx pic.twitter.com/HUIRYaoe4T — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

The driver of the Suburban was identified as Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, and the passenger in the Suburban was identified as Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, both of Cassville, Missouri, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt, while Yarnall was wearing one, DPS said.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona.

Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said all three were storm chasers.

In a statement, the Weather Channel called Williamson and Yarnall “beloved members of the weather community.”

