Believe it! Florida gets highs in the 70s, sunshine by midweek

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- This will be the weather many of us have been waiting for since those dog days of summer.
Tampa Bay had its first taste of fall-like weather last week, but what's to come likely will have many people opening up the windows and stepping outdoors -- without the sweat! How do highs in the low to mid 70s sound?
It finally sounds like fall!
Full forecast: 10Weather's look at the week ahead
A strong cold front is set to move into the region Tuesday into Wednesday, with a north wind bringing much cooler air. And it gets better from there, if you like the sound of this so far: highs in the 70s bottom out to the 50s overnight.
There is the possibility of a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms before then, however, given increasing moisture ahead of the front.
If Tampa hits a low of 55 degrees or less, the city is about on schedule, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service in Ruskin. The average date of the first sub-55-degree low temperature is Oct. 27.
