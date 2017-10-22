Believe it! Florida gets highs in the 70s, sunshine by midweek

Fall is on the way! Look for temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- This will be the weather many of us have been waiting for since those dog days of summer.

Tampa Bay had its first taste of fall-like weather last week, but what's to come likely will have many people opening up the windows and stepping outdoors -- without the sweat! How do highs in the low to mid 70s sound?

It finally sounds like fall!

Full forecast: 10Weather's look at the week ahead

A strong cold front is set to move into the region Tuesday into Wednesday, with a north wind bringing much cooler air. And it gets better from there, if you like the sound of this so far: highs in the 70s bottom out to the 50s overnight.

There is the possibility of a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms before then, however, given increasing moisture ahead of the front.

If Tampa hits a low of 55 degrees or less, the city is about on schedule, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service in Ruskin. The average date of the first sub-55-degree low temperature is Oct. 27.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV