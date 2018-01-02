BRRR! Local cold weather shelters available with colder temps in the Bay

Man Warming Hands (Photo: victorass88, victorass88)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A wind chill brought in colder weather for the Tampa Bay region between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

As temperature drop, cold weather shelters have been made available for those who may be in need of a warm place to stay overnight.

Cold weather shelters will be available in the following counties at the following locations:

Hernando County:

Individuals needing shelter are asked to contact Jericho Road Ministries for help.

Men can seek shelter at 1090 Mondon Hill Rd. in Brooksville, phone number: (352) 799-2912 ext.103.

Women can seek shelter at Mary's House located 1163 Howell Ave. in Brooksville, phone number: (352) 799-2912 ext.109.

Hillsborough County:

- Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 635-8179

- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 554-5004

- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

- Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

- Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

- Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 221-4440

Pasco County:

Cold weather shelters will be made available Tuesday through Saturday night. The shelters will open around 6 p.m. every night and close the following morning at 7 a.m. Families are asked to call the United Way to set up their cold weather arrangements.

Joining Hands Mission, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Suite 1 in Holiday, Phone number: (727) 215-8084

Restored Hope has limited services and individuals are asked to call (352) 437- 4815 before 6:00 p.m. daily.

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills has limited services and individuals are asked to call (813) 810-8670 before 9:00 p.m. daily. No pets are allowed.

Pinellas County:

Cold weather shelters in Pinellas County will be made available Wednesday and Thursday night around 6 to 6:30 p.m. until around 6 a.m. the following day. The shelters may remain open Friday night as well if it remains cold. Families with children are asked to call 2-1-1 to make arrangements for family shelters.

The Boys and Girls Club in Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N., Phone number: (727) 547-5437

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater, Church Phone: (727) 446-3001. This shelter will be made available at 5 p.m.

Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, Church Phone: (727) 544-4551

The Turning Point, 1810 5th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, Phone number: (727) 823-7811

Salvation Army, 1400 4th St. S. in St. Petersburg, Phone number: (727) 822-4954

My Place in Recovery, 1655 16th St. S. in St. Petersburg

First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs, 501 E. Tarpon Ave., (727) 937-3271

