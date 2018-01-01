Bundle up, Florida! Sub-freezing wind chill likely Monday night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you thought Florida would be immune from the arctic air gripping the northern half of the country, well, winter is here.
A wind chill advisory will go into effect from 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, until 10 a.m. Tuesday for all of the Tampa Bay region. There's already that cooler feel in the air as a cold front presses through as temperatures fall into the upper 40s -- and it's going to feel even colder.
Wind chills from 15-25 degrees are possible from Brooksville northward and 25-35 degrees from Interstate 4 to Venice and south of Sebring, according to the National Weather Service.
A freeze warning goes into effect overnight for Citrus and Levy counties as well.
Several warming centers are open in Hillsborough County should they be needed:
- Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 635-8179
- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 554-5004
- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 323-4013
- Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 671-7672
- Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
- Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Open now for adults
After hours phone: (813) 221-4440
