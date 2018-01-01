Bundle up, Florida! Sub-freezing wind chill likely Monday night

A wind chill advisory goes into effect overnight as temperatures tumble across Florida. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you thought Florida would be immune from the arctic air gripping the northern half of the country, well, winter is here.

A wind chill advisory will go into effect from 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, until 10 a.m. Tuesday for all of the Tampa Bay region. There's already that cooler feel in the air as a cold front presses through as temperatures fall into the upper 40s -- and it's going to feel even colder.

Wind chills from 15-25 degrees are possible from Brooksville northward and 25-35 degrees from Interstate 4 to Venice and south of Sebring, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning goes into effect overnight for Citrus and Levy counties as well.

Several warming centers are open in Hillsborough County should they be needed:

- Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 635-8179

- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 554-5004

- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

- Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

- Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

- Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 221-4440

