Cold weather shelters open in Pasco, Citrus

Citrus and Pasco Countys have opened their cold weather shelters in response to the expected near-freezing temperatures Friday night and into Saturday.

CITRUS COUNTY

The Salvation Army is providing a cold weather shelter at 712 South School Avenue in Lecanto. It opens at 7 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY

The following locations will open today at 6:00 p.m. and close Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m:

Family-only shelter, Contact United Way at 211

Individuals (Men and Women) can go to the Joining Hands Missions at 3333 U.S. Highway 19 North, Suite 1 in Holiday, Fla.

