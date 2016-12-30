Cold weather shelters open in Pasco, Citrus

Citrus and Pasco Countys have opened their cold weather shelters in response to the expected near-freezing temperatures Friday night and into Saturday.
CITRUS COUNTY
The Salvation Army is providing a cold weather shelter at 712 South School Avenue in Lecanto. It opens at 7 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY
The following locations will open today at 6:00 p.m. and close Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m:
- Family-only shelter, Contact United Way at 211
- Individuals (Men and Women) can go to the Joining Hands Missions at 3333 U.S. Highway 19 North, Suite 1 in Holiday, Fla.
(© 2016 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs