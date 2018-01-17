Cold weather shelters reopen as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay

Woman hands in gloves holding a mug (Photo: takoburito)

TAMPA -- BRRR! That's what many people across Tampa Bay are saying as the thermometer takes another dip into cooler weather.

A freeze warning goes into effect late Wednesday and lasts through the morning Thursday, Jan. 18. This includes much of Tampa Bay, where the air temperature could drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Cold weather shelters across the bay will again be opening their doors to people in need of a warm place to stay overnight.

The following shelters will be made available across the following counties:

HERNANDO COUNTY:

Women and men specific shelters will open.

The men's shelter will be available at the following location and individuals are asked to contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance:

- 1090 Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville, 34605, (352) 799-2912, ext. 103

The women's shelter will be available at the following location:

- Mary's House

1163 Howell Ave. in Brooksville, 34601, (352) 799-2912, ext. 109

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Cold weather shelters will open at 6 p.m. for individuals and families unless otherwise indicated. People in need of transportation, including pet owners, should arrange a ride with the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If bringing a pet to a cold weather shelter, owners should bring leashes, crates, food, blankets, and medications for their pets. Limited supplies will be available at shelters.

If you would like to donate to a cold weather shelter in the area, the following will be accepted as donations: hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, and sugar.

The following locations will be made available:

- Brandon Community Center, (813) 635-8179

510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Pets allowed in shelter

- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, (813) 554-5004

8620 Jackson Springs Rd. in Town 'N Country

Pets allowed in shelter

- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, (813) 323-4013

310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

- Wimauma Senior Center, (813) 671-7672

5714 North St. in Wimauma

- Metropolitan Ministries, After hours phone number: (813) 209-1077

2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Families come to this location for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

- Salvation Army, After hours phone number (813) 226-0055

1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open for adults

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Cold weather shelters will open Wednesday and Thursday.

The following shelters will open at the following locations:

- Salvation Army - Center of Hope

1400 10th St. in Sarasota

Will open the front porch to people at 4 p.m. and start allowing people inside the shelter at 6:30 p.m.

- New Hope Community Church

5600 S. Biscayne Dr. in North Port

Will open at 7 p.m.

- Grace United Methodist Church

400 E. Field Ave. in Venice

Will open at 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV