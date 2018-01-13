WTSP
Close

Cold weather shelters reopen as temperatures drop back below freezing

Kelsey Sunderland, WTSP 9:50 AM. EST January 13, 2018

As temperatures around the Tampa Bay area dip back into the 30s and 40s, cold weather shelters are reopening for residents who may need some warmth during the chilly nights ahead.

Get your forecast on-the-go: Download the 10News app

Cold weather shelters will be available in the following counties at the following locations:

Hernando County:

  • Jericho Road Ministries                                                                                          Men's shelter:1090 Mondon Hill Rd. in Brooksville                                                 (352) 799-2912 ext.103.
 
  • Women's shelter at Mary's House                                                                             1163 Howell Ave. in Brooksville                                                                               (352) 799-2912 ext.109. 

Hillsborough County:

All cold weather shelters in Hillsborough County are accepting donations such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, and toiletries. 

  • Brandon Community Center  (pet friendly)                                                                      501 E. Sadie St., Brandon                                                                                              (813) 635-8179
 
  • Jackson Springs Recreation Center   (pet friendly)                                                       8620 Jackson Springs Rd., Town 'N Country                                                                 (813) 554-5004

 

  • Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope at the Cornerstone                                             310 N. Collins St., Plant City                                                                                           (813)323-4013

 

  • Wimauma Senior Center                                                                                                 5714 North St., Wimauma                                                                                               (813)671-7672

 

  • Metropolitan Ministries                                                                                                    2106 N. Florida Ave., Tampa                                                                                           (813)209-1077

 

  • Salvation Army                                                                                                                 1514 N. Florida Ave., Tampa                                                                                           (813)226-0055

Pasco County:

Cold weather shelters will be made available Saturday through Sunday night. The shelters will open around 6 p.m. every night and close the following morning at 7 a.m. 

  • Joining Hands Mission                                                                                                   3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Suite 1.  Holiday                                                                         (727) 215-8084

 

  • Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills (limited services, no pets allowed)                      5722 8th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542                                                                              (813) 810-8670

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories