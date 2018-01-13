Cold weather shelters reopen as temperatures drop back below freezing

Get ready for a cold day at the beach! (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

As temperatures around the Tampa Bay area dip back into the 30s and 40s, cold weather shelters are reopening for residents who may need some warmth during the chilly nights ahead.

Cold weather shelters will be available in the following counties at the following locations:

Hernando County:

Jericho Road Ministries Men's shelter:1090 Mondon Hill Rd. in Brooksville (352) 799-2912 ext.103.

Women's shelter at Mary's House 1163 Howell Ave. in Brooksville (352) 799-2912 ext.109.

Hillsborough County: All cold weather shelters in Hillsborough County are accepting donations such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, and toiletries. Brandon Community Center (pet friendly) 501 E. Sadie St., Brandon (813) 635-8179 Jackson Springs Recreation Center (pet friendly) 8620 Jackson Springs Rd., Town 'N Country (813) 554-5004 Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope at the Cornerstone 310 N. Collins St., Plant City (813)323-4013 Wimauma Senior Center 5714 North St., Wimauma (813)671-7672 Metropolitan Ministries 2106 N. Florida Ave., Tampa (813)209-1077 Salvation Army 1514 N. Florida Ave., Tampa (813)226-0055

Pasco County:

Cold weather shelters will be made available Saturday through Sunday night. The shelters will open around 6 p.m. every night and close the following morning at 7 a.m.

Joining Hands Mission 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Suite 1. Holiday (727) 215-8084

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills (limited services, no pets allowed) 5722 8th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 (813) 810-8670

