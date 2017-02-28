Deaths reported in central U.S. tornadoes

(Photo: A home in Ottawa, Illinois that sustained damage. CBS CHICAGO/B. STENDER)

CHICAGO -- At least two people are dead after tornadoes ripped through the central U.S. on Tuesday.

One person died in Ottawa in Illinois’ LaSalle County on Tuesday afternoon, CBS Chicago reported.

The Times newspaper of Ottawa first reported one person was killed in the southern part of Ottawa. CBS Chicago reported that the deceased is a woman.

Patti Thompson, an Illinois Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman, said a tornado victim was killed by an uprooted tree.

Another person was killed when an apparent tornado ripped through Perry County, Missouri, about 80 miles south of St. Louis. Eight to 10 homes near the small town of Perryville were badly damaged and winds were so strong that several vehicles were blown off of Interstate 55. Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said search and rescue crews were going door-to-door and checking the highway to see if there were other victims.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said in a statement that a tornado was confirmed in Perry County. Authorities have not released any information about the person killed.

Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday as a spring-like storm system posed a risk to 45 million people. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and stop in Missouri.

Compact but strong storms known as supercells raked parts of the central U.S., causing damage from Arkansas to Iowa and Illinois. Wind-whipped wildfires destroyed homes in Texas.

Forecasters were particularly concerned that the worst of the weather developed after nightfall -- and worried it would continue overnight and hit communities while people slept.

While weather conditions typically improve after nightfall, as the atmosphere cools, the Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches late Tuesday for the area from eastern Kansas and Oklahoma to near Cincinnati. It warned that significant tornadoes with winds above 111 mph were possible until 4 a.m. Central time.

Damage at the LaSalle County Nursing Home. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/cG86vyKCtR — Equinox Weather, LLC (@EquinoxWeather) February 28, 2017

“Some increase in storm coverage is likely through the overnight hours,” one of its advisories said.

The Oklahoma-based forecast center said 45 million people from Texas to Ohio faced some risk of bad weather. The highest threat level in effect, warning of a “moderate risk” for severe weather, covered the area from the southwest Missouri into Indiana.

In Ottawa, a twister hit the LaSalle County Nursing Home. A woman answering the telephone at the nursing home said several residents reported bumps and bruises but no serious injuries. Trees and power lines were also down in the area.

In Arkansas, hundreds, including many school children, took shelter at Bald Knob High School in the state after a tornado warning was posted for the area. The school is hosting a state basketball tournament for smaller schools this week. Moments earlier, the storm caused damage in Higginson, a town of 621, the White County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photos posted on social media showed basketball fans on the floor in the school’s designated safe area.

The Bald Knob storm was part of the same system that produced a wall cloud near Mayflower, Arkansas, which was hit in 2014 by a tornado with winds approaching 200 mph. The storm crossed Interstate 40 between Little Rock and Conway, but there were no reports that a funnel cloud touched down.

The Storm Prediction Center had warned that some of Tuesday’s storms would track over long distances. The Arkansas storm held together for more than 100 miles, though it did not produce tornadoes over its entire path.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Interstate 55 in both directions because of storm damage in Perryville, about 65 miles south of St. Louis.

Drivers stopped along U.S. 60 east of Springfield, Missouri, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Reports filed with the National Weather Service said the thunderstorm dropped hail the size of half dollars.

Forecaster Ariel Cohen, who raised Tuesday’s threat level in a midday update, said sunshine warmed the region and roiled the atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front. The threat is expected to shift into the southeastern states Wednesday.

Strong winds elsewhere in the Plains spread wildfires in Texas. Four homes were destroyed near Tulia, about 50 miles south of Amarillo, before firefighters beat back the flames. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Phillip Truitt said the fire prompted the evacuation of almost 1,200 homes.

