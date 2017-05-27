Pack hurricane supplies in 5-gallon bucket

Leon County Emergency Management recommends people keep their hurricane supplies in a durable 5-gallon bucket. Here's what you should put in it:
• Blanket
• Cash
• Change of clothing
• Duct tape
• Dust mask
• Extra set of home and car keys
• First aid kit
• Flashlight
• Games and toys
• Large plastic trash bags
• Local map
• Medications
• Moist towelettes and hand cleaner
• Multi-purpose pocketknife
• Non-perishable food
• Photos of family and pets for reunification
• Poncho
• Radio with extra batteries
• Soap
• Tarp
• Toilet paper
• Toothbrush and toothpaste
• Towels
• Water
• Waterproof bag for important documents, IDs, insurance info
• Whistle
