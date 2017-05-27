Pack hurricane supplies in 5-gallon bucket

Leon County Emergency Management has a simple idea: Keep a packed bucket with hurricane supplies. Tallahassee Democrat photo

Leon County Emergency Management recommends people keep their hurricane supplies in a durable 5-gallon bucket. Here's what you should put in it:

• Blanket

• Cash

• Change of clothing

• Duct tape

• Dust mask

• Extra set of home and car keys

• First aid kit

• Flashlight

• Games and toys

• Large plastic trash bags

• Local map

• Medications

• Moist towelettes and hand cleaner

• Multi-purpose pocketknife

• Non-perishable food

• Photos of family and pets for reunification

• Poncho

• Radio with extra batteries

• Soap

• Tarp

• Toilet paper

• Toothbrush and toothpaste

• Towels

• Water

• Waterproof bag for important documents, IDs, insurance info

• Whistle

