First tropical depression of 2017 forms; no threat to U.S.

10News Staff , WTSP 11:16 AM. EDT April 19, 2017

The hurricane season is off to an early start. Hurricane watchers are currently keeping an eye on Subtropical Depression One in the Atlantic Ocean, but says it is expected to be short lived. 

The National Hurricane Center says it's located between Bermuda and the Azores and has winds approximately 35 mph.

According to the Weather Channel, this is the first April system since 2003. 

If the winds reach 40 mph, it will be upgraded to Subtropical Storm Arlene, but meteorologists do not expect that to happen. 

There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30. 

