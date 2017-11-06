10Weather Forecast: Morning fog leads the way to sun

Seven-day forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

A lot like Monday morning there will be widespread fog around the Bay Area that will likely make for slightly slower commute. Visibilities could be as low as 0.25 mile. Once the sun comes up (6:46 am) it'll take a little while for the fog to begin to clear. By around 10 am most of the fog will have cleared and give way to partly cloudy skies.

As the sun comes out temperatures will start to warm fairly quickly. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid-upper 80s once again, but when you factor in the humidity it could feel between 3-5° warmer.

We will have another great evening on tap as skies begin to clear toward sunset. Temperatures will slowly cool as well, gradually dropping into the mid-upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

The next couple of days will remain a little warmer than normal, but calm. Highs will be in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A weakening cold front will drop in from the north by Friday and stall out over the region through the weekend. This front may produce a few isolated sprinkles, but that chance of rain will likely remain around 20% or less.

In the meantime, have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

