A fantastic Saturday!

Mahaffey Theater Cam (Photo: 10News)

It's wall-to-wall sunshine this weekend as temperatures remain below normal for another day.

Your Saturday brings sunny skies with a high near 75°. The winds have diminished a great deal as well, so it's a very nice day to spend some time outside. This evening will be very nice as well, with clear skies and overnight lows near 56°.

The warm-up begins tomorrow with more sunshine as highs reach back into the low 80s.

Warmer weather and dry weather is the trend next week. Monday through Friday will see sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

© 2017 WTSP-TV