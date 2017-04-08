A Little More Warmth For Sunday

Mahaffey Theater

Pleasant weather conditions continue through the second half of the weekend!

High pressure positioned over Mississippi will maintain a strong hold on our weather as we make our way into Sunday. Thanks to the dry and stable air associated with the high pressure system skies will remain clear overnight. Thanks to the general northerly flow on the east side of the high pressure system we will have temperatures remain on the cooler side again tonight with lows in the low-middle 50s.

The center of the high pressure system will shift to the east into Sunday which will allow for more of an eastern flow across the state. Sunshine will remain, but temperatures will be a little warmer than where they have been for the last couple of days. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the low 80s with east-northeasterly winds around 10 mph.

An easterly flow will remain for much of the week ahead which will provide persistent warmth with temperatures each day in the low-middle 80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

