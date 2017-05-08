A little more warmth today

Visit Tampa Bay Downtown Tampa Weather Cam for May 9, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Happy Tuesday! Into our Tuesday get ready for a little more warmth compared to yesterday. Temperatures will start off in the middle 60s, but quickly warm under mostly sunny skies through the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 90.

High pressure will remain in control as we head through the rest of the week which will continue to provide warmth and sunshine. The center of the high pressure system will shift to our east late in the week which will begin to pump in a little more moisture which will initially result in a little more humidity.

By Saturday a cold front will drop in from the northwest and bring a chance for a few scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. The chance of rain right now, however, is only 30%.

